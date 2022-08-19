220819-N-NO146-1001 RED SEA (Aug. 19, 2022) A Triton unmanned surface vessel (USV), left, and a Devil Ray T-38 USV operate in the Red Sea, Aug. 19. U.S. 5th Fleet is rapidly integrating new unmanned systems and artificial intelligence into U.S. naval operations across the Middle East to enhance vigilance of the surrounding seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Ray Miller IV)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.20.2022 03:56 Photo ID: 7380122 VIRIN: 220819-N-NO146-1001 Resolution: 1006x718 Size: 137.78 KB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USVs Operate in the Red Sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.