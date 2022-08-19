Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USVs Operate in the Red Sea

    RED SEA

    08.19.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220819-N-NO146-1001 RED SEA (Aug. 19, 2022) A Triton unmanned surface vessel (USV), left, and a Devil Ray T-38 USV operate in the Red Sea, Aug. 19. U.S. 5th Fleet is rapidly integrating new unmanned systems and artificial intelligence into U.S. naval operations across the Middle East to enhance vigilance of the surrounding seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Ray Miller IV)

