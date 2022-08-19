220819-N-NO146-1001 RED SEA (Aug. 19, 2022) A Triton unmanned surface vessel (USV), left, and a Devil Ray T-38 USV operate in the Red Sea, Aug. 19. U.S. 5th Fleet is rapidly integrating new unmanned systems and artificial intelligence into U.S. naval operations across the Middle East to enhance vigilance of the surrounding seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Ray Miller IV)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2022 03:56
|Photo ID:
|7380122
|VIRIN:
|220819-N-NO146-1001
|Resolution:
|1006x718
|Size:
|137.78 KB
|Location:
|RED SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USVs Operate in the Red Sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT