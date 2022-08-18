U.S. Air Force Maj. Benjamin Saunders, 8th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, poses for a photo in front of an F-16 Viper, Aug. 17, 2022, at Holloman Air Force Base. Saunders was named the 2021 Air Force Fighter Instructor Pilot of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
Holloman Airman named Air Force Fighter Instructor Pilot of the Year
