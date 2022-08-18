Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman Airman named Air Force Fighter Instructor Pilot of the Year

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Benjamin Saunders, 8th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, poses for a photo in front of an F-16 Viper, Aug. 17, 2022, at Holloman Air Force Base. Saunders was named the 2021 Air Force Fighter Instructor Pilot of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Holloman Airman named Air Force Fighter Instructor Pilot of the Year

    TAGS

    Holloman AFB
    Instructor Pilot
    Instructor Pilot of the Year
    F-16 Viper
    8th Fighter Squadron

