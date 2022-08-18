Surface Navy Association, Surface Warfare Panel

220818-N-KD380-1019 SAN DIEGO - (August 18, 2022) – During the Surface Navy Association’s Waterfront Symposium, conducted onboard Naval Station San Diego, Aug. 18, 2022, Rear Adm. John Wade, director, Operations U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, introduces Surface Warfare panel speakers: (left to right) Rear Adm. Brenden McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic; Rear Adm. Fred Pyle, director, Surface Warfare Division, N96, Oﬃce of the Chief of Naval Operations; Brig. Gen. Marcus Annibale, director, Expeditionary Warfare, N95, Oﬃce of the Chief Naval Operations; Rear Adm. Seiko Okano, Program Executive Oﬃcer, Integrated Warfare Systems; and Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Victoria Danser).
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 16:26
|Photo ID:
|7379447
|VIRIN:
|220818-N-KD380-1019
|Resolution:
|4912x2446
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Warfare training
