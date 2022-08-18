Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surface Navy Association, Surface Warfare Panel

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Seaman Victoria Danser 

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    220818-N-KD380-1019 SAN DIEGO - (August 18, 2022) – During the Surface Navy Association’s Waterfront Symposium, conducted onboard Naval Station San Diego, Aug. 18, 2022, Rear Adm. John Wade, director, Operations U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, introduces Surface Warfare panel speakers: (left to right) Rear Adm. Brenden McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic; Rear Adm. Fred Pyle, director, Surface Warfare Division, N96, Oﬃce of the Chief of Naval Operations; Brig. Gen. Marcus Annibale, director, Expeditionary Warfare, N95, Oﬃce of the Chief Naval Operations; Rear Adm. Seiko Okano, Program Executive Oﬃcer, Integrated Warfare Systems; and Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Victoria Danser).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 16:26
    Photo ID: 7379447
    VIRIN: 220818-N-KD380-1019
    Resolution: 4912x2446
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Warfare training

    Surface Warfare
    OPNAV
    Lethality
    Surface Force
    SMWDC

