    Engineers effortlessly go from digging to defending on Cape Cod

    JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Photo by Capt. John Quinn 

    151st Regional Support Group

    Members of 181st Engineer Co. (Vertical) of the 101st Engineer Battalion, Massachusetts National Guard, successfully captured simulated enemy personnel after they attacked bulldozer crews at at Dig Site 2 during Operation Patriot Crucible at Camp Edwards, Mass., Aug. 10.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts National Guard
    lethality and tactical proficiency
    tactical and technical combat skills

