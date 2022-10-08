Members of 181st Engineer Co. (Vertical) of the 101st Engineer Battalion, Massachusetts National Guard, successfully captured simulated enemy personnel after they attacked bulldozer crews at at Dig Site 2 during Operation Patriot Crucible at Camp Edwards, Mass., Aug. 10.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 08:21
|Photo ID:
|7378117
|VIRIN:
|220810-Z-HX738-015
|Resolution:
|1057x792
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineers effortlessly go from digging to defending on Cape Cod , by CPT John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT