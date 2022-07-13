Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMSDF and VP-5 conduct bilateral exercise

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sergio Montanez 

    Patrol Squadron 5

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 and Japanese service members with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) pose for a group photo after flying in a P-8A Poseidon and conducting a bilateral exercise alongside a JMSDF P-3, July 13. The ‘Mad Foxes’ of VP-5 are based out of Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The advanced capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon enable the ‘Mad Foxes’ to perform anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, and search and rescue missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sergio Montanez)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMSDF and VP-5 conduct bilateral exercise, by PO2 Sergio Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    JMSDF
    VP-5
    P-8A

