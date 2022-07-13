JMSDF and VP-5 conduct bilateral exercise

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 and Japanese service members with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) pose for a group photo after flying in a P-8A Poseidon and conducting a bilateral exercise alongside a JMSDF P-3, July 13. The ‘Mad Foxes’ of VP-5 are based out of Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The advanced capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon enable the ‘Mad Foxes’ to perform anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, and search and rescue missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sergio Montanez)

