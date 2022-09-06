DAHLGREN, Va. - Kelly Morgan, a scientist at NSWCDD, will receive the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Distinguished Community Service Award at the 2021 Honorary Awards Ceremony on June 17 for her dedication and selfless service to the Dahlgren School coding club.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 16:00
|Photo ID:
|7377049
|VIRIN:
|220615-N-DE005-001
|Resolution:
|5464x3701
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|DAHLGREN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kelly Morgan, by Stacia Courtney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NSWC Dahlgren Division Recognizes Kelly Morgan with Distinguished Community Service Award
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT