Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kelly Morgan

    Kelly Morgan

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Stacia Courtney 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    DAHLGREN, Va. - Kelly Morgan, a scientist at NSWCDD, will receive the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Distinguished Community Service Award at the 2021 Honorary Awards Ceremony on June 17 for her dedication and selfless service to the Dahlgren School coding club.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 16:00
    Photo ID: 7377049
    VIRIN: 220615-N-DE005-001
    Resolution: 5464x3701
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kelly Morgan, by Stacia Courtney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSWC Dahlgren Division Recognizes Kelly Morgan with Distinguished Community Service Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STEM
    NAVSEA
    Dahlgren
    NSWCDD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT