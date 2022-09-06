DAHLGREN, Va. - Kelly Morgan, a scientist at NSWCDD, will receive the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Distinguished Community Service Award at the 2021 Honorary Awards Ceremony on June 17 for her dedication and selfless service to the Dahlgren School coding club.

