VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Donovan Morris, Battle Force Tactical Trainer In-Service Engineer Agent Training Lead Manager at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity (NSWCDD DNA) will receive the NSWCDD Distinguished Community Service Award during a ceremony on June 17 in Fredericksburg. As a member of the National Association of the Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club, Morris has supported various causes including breast cancer and sickle cell awareness, a local veteran’s hospital and humanitarian relief efforts in Haiti.
NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity employee honors Buffalo Soldiers’ legacy through community service
