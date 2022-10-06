Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Donovan Morris

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Stacia Courtney 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Donovan Morris, Battle Force Tactical Trainer In-Service Engineer Agent Training Lead Manager at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity (NSWCDD DNA) will receive the NSWCDD Distinguished Community Service Award during a ceremony on June 17 in Fredericksburg. As a member of the National Association of the Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club, Morris has supported various causes including breast cancer and sickle cell awareness, a local veteran’s hospital and humanitarian relief efforts in Haiti.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 16:00
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity employee honors Buffalo Soldiers&rsquo; legacy through community service

    NAVSEA
    Dahlgren
    NSWCDD
    Dam Neck Activity
    Donovan Morris

