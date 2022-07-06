VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - David Strohsahl, project technical lead for Research, Development, Test and Evaluation at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity (NSWCDD DNA) will receive the NSWCDD Distinguished Community Service Award during a ceremony on June 17 in Fredericksburg. Strohsahl has donated countless hours volunteering through his church and other local organizations throughout 2021 and 2022

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 16:00 Photo ID: 7377028 VIRIN: 220607-N-PS121-1009 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.29 MB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, David Strohsahl, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.