Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    David Strohsahl

    David Strohsahl

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - David Strohsahl, project technical lead for Research, Development, Test and Evaluation at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity (NSWCDD DNA) will receive the NSWCDD Distinguished Community Service Award during a ceremony on June 17 in Fredericksburg. Strohsahl has donated countless hours volunteering through his church and other local organizations throughout 2021 and 2022

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 16:00
    Photo ID: 7377028
    VIRIN: 220607-N-PS121-1009
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, David Strohsahl, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity employee pays it forward by sharing time and talents

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSEA
    NSWCDD
    NSWCDD DNA
    Dam Neck Activity
    David Strohsahl

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT