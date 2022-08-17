Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Gleich 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    U.S. Army Veteran Joel Rodriguez participates in a welcome brief for team U.S. Army at the Shades of Green hotel, Orlando, Florida during the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, August 17, 2022. The DoD Warrior Games are conducted August 16 – 22, hosted by U.S. Army at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Men and Women from the U.S. Army, Airforce, Marine Corps, Navy, and U.S. Special Operations Command are joined in competition by athletes with the Canadian Soldier On organization for a variety of adaptive sports ranging from archery to wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jacob Gleich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 12:38
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Warrior Games, by CPL Jacob Gleich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

