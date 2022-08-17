2022 Warrior Games

U.S. Army Veteran Joel Rodriguez participates in a welcome brief for team U.S. Army at the Shades of Green hotel, Orlando, Florida during the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, August 17, 2022. The DoD Warrior Games are conducted August 16 – 22, hosted by U.S. Army at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Men and Women from the U.S. Army, Airforce, Marine Corps, Navy, and U.S. Special Operations Command are joined in competition by athletes with the Canadian Soldier On organization for a variety of adaptive sports ranging from archery to wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jacob Gleich)

