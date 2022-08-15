Kansas City District Commander and navigation-related staff recognize contract signing

A group of Kansas City District workers associated with navigation repairs to the Missouri River join David Best, team lead and Contracting Officer for the Civil contracting branch, and Col. Travis Rayfield, commander, to discuss the signing of the Multiple Award Task Order Contract – known as a MATOC – accounting for $27 million in repairs to river training structures on the river, August 16, 2022.
