    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kansas City District Commander and navigation-related staff recognize contract signing

    KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Jennie Wilson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    A group of Kansas City District workers associated with navigation repairs to the Missouri River join David Best, team lead and Contracting Officer for the Civil contracting branch, and Col. Travis Rayfield, commander, to discuss the signing of the Multiple Award Task Order Contract – known as a MATOC – accounting for $27 million in repairs to river training structures on the river, August 16, 2022.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 13:43
    Photo ID: 7374622
    VIRIN: 220816-A-ZR166-006
    Resolution: 5854x3507
    Size: 0 B
    Location: KANSAS CITY, MO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kansas City District Commander and navigation-related staff recognize contract signing, by Jennie Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    BSNP
    USACE NWD
    contract awarded
    river training structures
    Missouri River

