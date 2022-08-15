A group of Kansas City District workers associated with navigation repairs to the Missouri River join David Best, team lead and Contracting Officer for the Civil contracting branch, and Col. Travis Rayfield, commander, to discuss the signing of the Multiple Award Task Order Contract – known as a MATOC – accounting for $27 million in repairs to river training structures on the river, August 16, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 13:43 Photo ID: 7374622 VIRIN: 220816-A-ZR166-006 Resolution: 5854x3507 Size: 0 B Location: KANSAS CITY, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kansas City District Commander and navigation-related staff recognize contract signing, by Jennie Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.