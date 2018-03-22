Certified Nurse Midwife, Maj. Nicole Sampson, measures baby's heart rate during the health assessment portion of a Centering Pregnancy session at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital in 2018. Blanchfield is resuming Centering Pregnancy, which brings expectant mothers together in healthcare groups of 8 to 12 women, for 10 two-hour sessions, to share in their prenatal healthcare journey. Each session features a health assessment, interactive learning and community support. U.S. Army photo by Maria Yager.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 12:26
|Photo ID:
|7374402
|VIRIN:
|180906-A-OT285-027
|Resolution:
|5613x4000
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BACH’s Centering Pregnancy adds friendships to prenatal care, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BACH’s Centering Pregnancy adds friendship, support to prenatal care
Fort Campbell
Kentucky
BACH
Tennessee
baby
Clarksville
motherhood
pregnancy
blanchfield
LEAVE A COMMENT