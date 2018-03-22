Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH’s Centering Pregnancy adds friendships to prenatal care

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2018

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Certified Nurse Midwife, Maj. Nicole Sampson, measures baby's heart rate during the health assessment portion of a Centering Pregnancy session at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital in 2018. Blanchfield is resuming Centering Pregnancy, which brings expectant mothers together in healthcare groups of 8 to 12 women, for 10 two-hour sessions, to share in their prenatal healthcare journey. Each session features a health assessment, interactive learning and community support. U.S. Army photo by Maria Yager.

    BACH&rsquo;s Centering Pregnancy adds friendship, support to prenatal care

