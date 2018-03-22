BACH’s Centering Pregnancy adds friendships to prenatal care

Certified Nurse Midwife, Maj. Nicole Sampson, measures baby's heart rate during the health assessment portion of a Centering Pregnancy session at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital in 2018. Blanchfield is resuming Centering Pregnancy, which brings expectant mothers together in healthcare groups of 8 to 12 women, for 10 two-hour sessions, to share in their prenatal healthcare journey. Each session features a health assessment, interactive learning and community support. U.S. Army photo by Maria Yager.

