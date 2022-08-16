Unified Command continues response to pollution incident off San Juan Island

A net is raised by a unit responding to the the sinking of a commercial fishing vessel creating a pollution incident west of San Juan Island, Washington, on Aug. 16, 2022. The fishing vessel sank on Aug. 13. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
08.16.2022
|08.17.2022 00:16
|7373579
|220816-G-SG988-0011
|898x1197
|192.91 KB
ROCHE HARBOR, WA, US
|13
|1
