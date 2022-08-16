Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Command continues response to pollution incident off San Juan Island

    ROCHE HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A net is raised by a unit responding to the the sinking of a commercial fishing vessel creating a pollution incident west of San Juan Island, Washington, on Aug. 16, 2022. The fishing vessel sank on Aug. 13. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 00:16
    Photo ID: 7373579
    VIRIN: 220816-G-SG988-0011
    Resolution: 898x1197
    Size: 192.91 KB
    Location: ROCHE HARBOR, WA, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unified Command continues response to pollution incident off San Juan Island, by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    USCG
    Oil Spill
    Response
    Unified Command
    Aleutian Isle

