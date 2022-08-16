Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E. Anthony Rankin Orthopaedic Surgery Internship

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Warren Duffie 

    Office of Naval Research

    Participants in the E. Anthony Rankin Orthopaedic Surgery Internship pose with Navy Orthopedic Surgeon Lt. Cmdr. Marvin Dingle (far left); Surgeon General of the Navy Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham (next to Dingle); and Naval STEM Coordination Office Deputy Director Kathleen Gately Miranda (second row, right). (Photo courtesy of the Naval STEM Coordination Office)

