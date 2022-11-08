U.S. National Ice Center Deploys Buoy in Data-Sparse’d Arctic

15AUG2022, SUITLAND, MD—U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography (Naval Oceanography) representation from U.S. National Ice Center (USNIC) were part of personnel aboard the USCGC Healy (WAGB-20) to successfully deploy Sofar Ocean spotter-buoys during its patrol to the North Pole, this Summer.



Currently, Chief Warrant Officer (CWO2) Mike Latin, Operations Officer at USNIC is deployed onboard the Healy—and will oversee execution of the buoys’ deployment.



The first buoy was successfully deployed in early August, and the final buoy will deploy later in the month.

