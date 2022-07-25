Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    805th Combat Training Squadron/Shadow Operations Center-Nellis

    805th Combat Training Squadron/Shadow Operations Center-Nellis

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2022

    Photo by Shelton Keel 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    Photo of the 805th Combat Training Squadron/Shadow Operations Center-Nelllis building, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 25, 2022. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Keith Keel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 12:04
    Photo ID: 7372444
    VIRIN: 220725-F-PO220-1001
    Resolution: 3888x3833
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 805th Combat Training Squadron/Shadow Operations Center-Nellis, by Shelton Keel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Force battle lab showcases emerging space and cyber technologies

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Command and Control

    TAGS

    ACC
    505th Command and Control Wing
    805th Combat Training Squadron
    Shadow Operations Center-Nellis
    Air Force Battle Lab

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT