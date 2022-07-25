Photo of the 805th Combat Training Squadron/Shadow Operations Center-Nelllis building, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 25, 2022. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Keith Keel)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 12:04
|Photo ID:
|7372444
|VIRIN:
|220725-F-PO220-1001
|Resolution:
|3888x3833
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 805th Combat Training Squadron/Shadow Operations Center-Nellis, by Shelton Keel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
