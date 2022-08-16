Feeding the Force: Army Reserve Puerto Rico supports CSTX

FORT MCCOY, Wis.— Around 4,000 service members from the armed forces are currently participating in the Combat Support Training Exercise of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, August 16,2022. While each military occupational specialty begins its collective tasks, the Army Reserve food service personnel from the 767th, 768th, and 769th Quartermaster Companies are conducting the first major field feeding operation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elisaul Fairlie, UPAR)

