Wyvern Warrior Team of the Week Helps Save a Life

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy – This week’s Wyvern Warrior Team of the Week is a little bit different than the others you may have seen. This week we’re highlighting a team of five individuals from different units that saw a U.S. Air Force Airman in need and jumped into action to help save their life.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Lauren Foy, 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron personnel reliability assurance program physician assistant, Senior Airman Nicole Molignano, Armed Forces Network Detachment 8 broadcast journalist, and Senior Airman Logan Gaib, 31st Contracting Squadron contract specialist, were the first on-scene to a motor vehicle accident near Fontanafredda, Italy.



Molignano noticed some local nationals looking at something in an irrigation ditch, when she realized it was a person dressed like a U.S. Air Force member. She entered the ditch to ensure their face was above the waterline, and Gaib promptly joined her.



They then provided immediate Tactical Combat Casualty Care until Foy noticed two Airmen and also got out to help. She was the only medical provider on scene and maintained control even as local emergency services arrived. Their prompt actions almost certainly saved the member’s life.



Additionally, Tech. Sgt. Nicholas De Anda, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron unit deployment manager and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Braydon Stocksimonds, 510th FGS dedicated crew chief, volunteered to be Family Liaison Officers for the member’s parents. As old friends of their family, De Anda and Stocksimonds went above and beyond caring for and providing them a level of personal, familiar comfort during an extremely challenging time.



Wyvern nation thanks you all for your prompt and courageous actions. Keep up that bravery!

