U.S. Army civilian ordnance disposal experts safeguard nation from explosive threats

Army civilian Explosive Safety Specialist (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) from CARA deploy across the nation and around the world. From Panama and Hawaii to New Jersey and California, Army civilian UXO technicians locate, conduct non-intrusive analysis and properly safeguard chemical and explosive UXO munitions. Courtesy photo.

