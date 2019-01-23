Army civilian Explosive Safety Specialist (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) from CARA deploy across the nation and around the world. From Panama and Hawaii to New Jersey and California, Army civilian UXO technicians locate, conduct non-intrusive analysis and properly safeguard chemical and explosive UXO munitions. Courtesy photo.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 10:41
|Photo ID:
|7372293
|VIRIN:
|081622-A-A4433-001
|Resolution:
|3019x2265
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army civilian ordnance disposal experts safeguard nation from explosive threats, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army civilian ordnance disposal experts safeguard nation from explosive threats
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT