    U.S. Army civilian ordnance disposal experts safeguard nation from explosive threats

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    Army civilian Explosive Safety Specialist (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) from CARA deploy across the nation and around the world. From Panama and Hawaii to New Jersey and California, Army civilian UXO technicians locate, conduct non-intrusive analysis and properly safeguard chemical and explosive UXO munitions. Courtesy photo.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2019
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 10:41
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army civilian ordnance disposal experts safeguard nation from explosive threats, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army civilian ordnance disposal experts safeguard nation from explosive threats

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    CARA
    Army civilian
    20th CBRNE Command
    Explosive Safety Specialist

