    Rage with the Gorillas: SrA Rejon Osborne

    WI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rejon Osborne is an aircraft flight equipment technician with the 33rd Operations Support Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Osborne is responsible for ensuring and maintaining flight equipment such as pilots’ helmets, making them a vital part in the success of the 58th and 60th Fighter Squadron’s flying training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rage with the Gorillas: SrA Rejon Osborne, by A1C Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)

    TAGS

    Volk Field
    AFE
    F-35 Lightning II
    58th Fighter Squadron
    33rd Fighter Wing
    northernlightning22

