U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rejon Osborne is an aircraft flight equipment technician with the 33rd Operations Support Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Osborne is responsible for ensuring and maintaining flight equipment such as pilots’ helmets, making them a vital part in the success of the 58th and 60th Fighter Squadron’s flying training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 12:34 Photo ID: 7370602 VIRIN: 220815-F-NY200-1082 Resolution: 4928x3279 Size: 901.76 KB Location: WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rage with the Gorillas: SrA Rejon Osborne, by A1C Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.