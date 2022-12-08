Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMCOM commander relinquishes command, retires from active duty, reflects back

    AMCOM commander relinquishes command, retires from active duty, reflects back

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Maj. Gen. Todd Royar, the outgoing commander of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, gives farewell comments during his retirement ceremony Aug. 12, 2022, at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. Royar retired after nearly 35 years of active duty service.

    Redstone Arsenal
    Todd Royar
    AMCOM' U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

