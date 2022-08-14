Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    At 72 years old, KATUSA program continues to strengthen ROK-U.S. alliance

    At 72 years old, KATUSA program continues to strengthen ROK-U.S. alliance

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Army

    The Korean War began June 25, 1950. Roughly three weeks later the KATUSA program was initiated July 15 by an informal agreement between the Honorable Syngman Rhee, president of the Republic of Korea, and General of the Army Douglas MacArthur, commander in chief, United Nations Command. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Christopher Cameron and Stanley James)

    At 72 years old, KATUSA program continues to strengthen ROK-U.S. alliance

