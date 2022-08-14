At 72 years old, KATUSA program continues to strengthen ROK-U.S. alliance

CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA 08.14.2022 Courtesy Photo 8th Army

The Korean War began June 25, 1950. Roughly three weeks later the KATUSA program was initiated July 15 by an informal agreement between the Honorable Syngman Rhee, president of the Republic of Korea, and General of the Army Douglas MacArthur, commander in chief, United Nations Command. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Christopher Cameron and Stanley James)