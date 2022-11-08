Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Forrest Sherman Outbound Sea and Anchor Transit

    USS Forrest Sherman Outbound Sea and Anchor Transit

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Lt. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    220811-N-DH616-0013 SOUDA BAY (August 11, 2022) Sailors stand watch as line handlers during an outbound sea and anchor transit aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98). USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 00:28
    Photo ID: 7367973
    VIRIN: 220811-N-DH616-0013
    Resolution: 645x430
    Size: 121.5 KB
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Forrest Sherman Outbound Sea and Anchor Transit, by LT Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Forrest Sherman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT