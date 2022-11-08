220811-N-DH616-0013 SOUDA BAY (August 11, 2022) Sailors stand watch as line handlers during an outbound sea and anchor transit aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98). USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.13.2022 00:28 Photo ID: 7367973 VIRIN: 220811-N-DH616-0013 Resolution: 645x430 Size: 121.5 KB Location: SOUDA BAY, GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Forrest Sherman Outbound Sea and Anchor Transit, by LT Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.