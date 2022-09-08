2-502 Infantry Regiment, Sniper Training

Pfc. Kollin Wade and Pfc. Jared Steinhorst, both Infantryman assigned to the sniper section, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment "STRIKE FORCE, 2nd Brigade Combat Team "STRIKE", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct sniper training on Aug. 9, 2022, at Mielec, Poland. 101st units will support V Corps missionto reinforce NATO's eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure our Nations allies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs.)

Date Taken: 08.09.2022 Date Posted: 08.12.2022 Location: MIELEC, PL