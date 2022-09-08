Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-502 Infantry Regiment, Sniper Training

    MIELEC, POLAND

    08.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Kollin Wade and Pfc. Jared Steinhorst, both Infantryman assigned to the sniper section, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment "STRIKE FORCE, 2nd Brigade Combat Team "STRIKE", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct sniper training on Aug. 9, 2022, at Mielec, Poland. 101st units will support V Corps missionto reinforce NATO's eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure our Nations allies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs.)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 03:42
    Location: MIELEC, PL 
    Hometown: HOPKINSVILLE, KY, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: OAK GROVE, KY, US
    EUCOM
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    VCorps
    STRIKEFORCE
    europeansupport2022

