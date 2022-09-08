220809-N-SP805-0009 SOUDA BAY (August 9, 2022) Cmdr. Lawrence Heyworth IV, commanding officer aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), and LT Vananh McCormick, weapons officer, discuss the capabilities of Forrest Sherman with the leadership from Royal Navy submarine Audacious. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lieutenant Kathleen Barrios).

This work, Ship tour for leadership aboard Royal Navy submarine Audacious, by LT Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.