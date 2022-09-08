Triad from the Royal Navy submarine Audacious visits USS Forrest Sherman

220809-N-SP805-0004 SOUDA BAY (August 9, 2022) Cdr. Jim Howard, commanding officer aboard Royal Navy submarine Audacious, visits Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) in port Souda Bay, Crete. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lieutenant Kathleen Barrios).
08.09.2022
08.12.2022
7366174
220809-N-SP805-0004
2976x1680
988.61 KB
SOUDA BAY, GR
0
0
