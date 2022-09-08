Triad from the Royal Navy submarine Audacious visits USS Forrest Sherman

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    08.09.2022

    Photo by Lt. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    220809-N-SP805-0004 SOUDA BAY (August 9, 2022) Cdr. Jim Howard, commanding officer aboard Royal Navy submarine Audacious, visits Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) in port Souda Bay, Crete. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lieutenant Kathleen Barrios).

