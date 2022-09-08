220809-N-SP805-0004 SOUDA BAY (August 9, 2022) Cdr. Jim Howard, commanding officer aboard Royal Navy submarine Audacious, visits Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) in port Souda Bay, Crete. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lieutenant Kathleen Barrios).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2022 Date Posted: 08.12.2022 02:50 Photo ID: 7366174 VIRIN: 220809-N-SP805-0004 Resolution: 2976x1680 Size: 988.61 KB Location: SOUDA BAY, GR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Triad from the Royal Navy submarine Audacious visits USS Forrest Sherman, by LT Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.