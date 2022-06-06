GRF Maintenance

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Timewell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Abraham Rosas, from Inglewood, California, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, performs routine maintenance on the starboard deck edge camera on the flight deck, June 6, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Timewell)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    VIRIN: 220606-N-DE539-1028
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy

