GRF Maintenance

Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Abraham Rosas, from Inglewood, California, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, performs routine maintenance on the starboard deck edge camera on the flight deck, June 6, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Timewell)

