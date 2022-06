A Green Beret with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) discusses squad movements with members of the Philippine National Police - Maritime Group, 2nd Special Operations Unit and Philippine Coast Guard Special Operations Force prior to demonstrating a raid on June 9, 2022, near Puerto Princesa, Palawan. This engagement provided an opportunity for the partners to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures with each other in an effort to enhance interoperability while showcasing capabilities. Our Allies and partners are our greatest advantage when it comes to long-term competition with adversaries that seek to undermine our shared values and international norms; we are all stronger together. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jared Gehmann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.11.2022 01:41 Photo ID: 7265936 VIRIN: 220609-A-ZR638-0107 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.4 MB Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Philippine National Police, Coast Guard SOF, 1st SFG (A) hold demonstration for PNP’s top brass, by SFC Jared Gehmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.