A Stryker armored vehicle, assigned to the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, arrives at Fort Irwin, California ahead of the brigade's rotation at the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jay Goldsworthy)
|06.09.2022
|06.10.2022 15:18
|7265281
|220610-Z-IK914-001
|2048x1536
|328.7 KB
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|2
|1
This work, 56th SBCT at NTC, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
