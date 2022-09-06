Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th SBCT at NTC

    56th SBCT at NTC

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    A Stryker armored vehicle, assigned to the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, arrives at Fort Irwin, California ahead of the brigade's rotation at the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jay Goldsworthy)

