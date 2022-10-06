NMRTC Awards

SAN DIEGO (June 10, 2022) Capt. Timothy Wilks, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s executive officer (left), awards Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Valerie Figueroa, a Sailor assigned to NMRTC San Diego (right), with a Joint Service Achievement Medal during a ceremony at the hospital June 10. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtesy Asset)

