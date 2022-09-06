220609-N-N2125-1090

Volunteers from Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic clean debris as part of NAVFAC Atlantic's observance of Clean the Bay Day 2022. Members of the NAVFAC Atlantic team cleared a variety of waste, including discarded lumber, plastic bottles and sporting goods from the banks of Norfolk's Lafayette River adjacent to the command's headquarters complex.
NAVFAC Atlantic Picks up 475 pounds of trash for annual Clean the Bay Day
