Volunteers from Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic clean debris as part of NAVFAC Atlantic's observance of Clean the Bay Day 2022. Members of the NAVFAC Atlantic team cleared a variety of waste, including discarded lumber, plastic bottles and sporting goods from the banks of Norfolk's Lafayette River adjacent to the command's headquarters complex.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 09:16 Photo ID: 7264273 VIRIN: 220609-N-N2125-1090 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 5.46 MB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220609-N-N2125-1090, by Michael Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.