Pvt. 1st Class Alejandra Claudio Vazquez, supply clerk, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 653rd Regional Support Group, listens intently while taking notes during a company meeting, part of her annual training at Combat Support Training Exercise 22, June 9, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 19:04
|Photo ID:
|7263367
|VIRIN:
|220609-A-EK137-546
|Resolution:
|1579x1778
|Size:
|443.61 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mexican-American Soldier finds fulfillment in Army Reserve, by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mexican-American Soldier finds fulfillment in Army Reserve
Mexican-American Soldier finds fulfillment in Army Reserve
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT