    II MEF, MARFORRES/MARFORSOUTH Senior Leaders Discuss Future of Commands

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William Jurney, right, commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, and Lt. Gen. David Bellon, left, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve and U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, meet at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 8, 2022. Jurney and Bellon met to discuss future relations between their commands. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cheyenne Harms)

