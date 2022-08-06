U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William Jurney, right, commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, and Lt. Gen. David Bellon, left, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve and U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, meet at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 8, 2022. Jurney and Bellon met to discuss future relations between their commands. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cheyenne Harms)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 17:56 Photo ID: 7263257 VIRIN: 220608-M-QD424-001 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 6.3 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, II MEF, MARFORRES/MARFORSOUTH Senior Leaders Discuss Future of Commands, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.