II MEF, MARFORRES/MARFORSOUTH Senior Leaders Discuss Future of Commands

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William Jurney, right, commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, and Lt. Gen. David Bellon, left, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve and U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, meet at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 8, 2022. Jurney and Bellon met to discuss future relations between their commands. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cheyenne Harms)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 17:56
|Photo ID:
|7263257
|VIRIN:
|220608-M-QD424-001
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|6.3 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
Marine Corps
