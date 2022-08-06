Let's give Tabatha Thompson from the 81st Force Support Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As Keesler's Fitness & Sports Director, Thompson has proudly served our base community for eight years. She supervises all three fitness centers and is in charge of all fitness and sports programming. Thompson hopes to complete her Master's degree while seeking higher levels of responsibility in her career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

