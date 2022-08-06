Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Tabatha Thompson from the 81st Force Support Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As Keesler's Fitness & Sports Director, Thompson has proudly served our base community for eight years. She supervises all three fitness centers and is in charge of all fitness and sports programming. Thompson hopes to complete her Master's degree while seeking higher levels of responsibility in her career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

