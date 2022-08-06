Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taking Action: Kirtland Airmen save a life

    ALBUQUERQUE, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Gregory Mitchell, left, 377th Air Base Wing Command Post noncommissioned officer-in-charge of operations, and Airman 1st Class James Catalanatto, right, 377th Security Forces Squadron defender, pose on the Eubank Boulevard overpass in Albuquerque, N.M., June 8, 2022. Mitchell and Catalanatto intervened and stopped a man from jumping off the overpass into oncoming traffic on May 16, 2022. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

    Airmen
    Save a life
    Suicide intervention
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    377 ABW

