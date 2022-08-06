Tech. Sgt. Gregory Mitchell, left, 377th Air Base Wing Command Post noncommissioned officer-in-charge of operations, and Airman 1st Class James Catalanatto, right, 377th Security Forces Squadron defender, pose on the Eubank Boulevard overpass in Albuquerque, N.M., June 8, 2022. Mitchell and Catalanatto intervened and stopped a man from jumping off the overpass into oncoming traffic on May 16, 2022. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)
Taking Action: Kirtland Airmen save a life
