Lt. Mia Galassi, a certified nurse anesthetist assigned to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL), North Carolina, joined the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital surgical department at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana to augment operations.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 14:53
|Photo ID:
|7262906
|VIRIN:
|220609-A-GR633-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN CLEMENTE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DHA total force approach ensures seamless OR coverage, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DHA total force approach ensures seamless OR coverage
Medical
LEAVE A COMMENT