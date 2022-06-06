Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHA total force approach ensures seamless OR coverage

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Lt. Mia Galassi, a certified nurse anesthetist assigned to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL), North Carolina, joined the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital surgical department at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana to augment operations.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 14:53
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Hometown: SAN CLEMENTE, CA, US
    Medical

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    DHA
    CRNA
    NMCCL
    BJACH

