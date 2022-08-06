102 IW SFS participate in training exercise

102nd Intelligence Wing Security Forces Squadron Airman 1st Class Thaila Yancey, Airman 1st Class Stelvio Neto and Senior Airman Lenny Morias-Figueiredo participate in a training exercise on Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Jun. 8, 2022. These exercises tested the defenders deployment skills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jason Whittaker)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 11:17
|Photo ID:
|7262428
|VIRIN:
|220608-Z-GG582-1001
|Resolution:
|5168x3691
|Size:
|14.85 MB
|Location:
|CAPE COD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
