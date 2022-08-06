Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102 IW SFS participate in training exercise

    CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jason Whittaker 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    102nd Intelligence Wing Security Forces Squadron Airman 1st Class Thaila Yancey, Airman 1st Class Stelvio Neto and Senior Airman Lenny Morias-Figueiredo participate in a training exercise on Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Jun. 8, 2022. These exercises tested the defenders deployment skills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jason Whittaker)

    Air National Guard
    Exercises
    Security Forces
    National Guard
    JBCC
    102 IW

