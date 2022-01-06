Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Study Suggests CTE Brain Disease Uncommon in Service Members

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Uniformed Services University

    If an individual were to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), this histologic stain reveals what it would look like under a microscope.
    The abnormal tau protein deposits, shown here, would be consistent with a CTE diagnosis. (image courtesy of Dr. Dan Perl, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
