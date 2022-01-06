New Study Suggests CTE Brain Disease Uncommon in Service Members

If an individual were to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), this histologic stain reveals what it would look like under a microscope.

The abnormal tau protein deposits, shown here, would be consistent with a CTE diagnosis. (image courtesy of Dr. Dan Perl, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences)

