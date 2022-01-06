If an individual were to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), this histologic stain reveals what it would look like under a microscope.
The abnormal tau protein deposits, shown here, would be consistent with a CTE diagnosis. (image courtesy of Dr. Dan Perl, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 08:52
|Photo ID:
|7262079
|VIRIN:
|220601-D-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|1428x1145
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Study Suggests CTE Brain Disease Uncommon in Service Members, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Study Suggests CTE Brain Disease Uncommon in Service Members
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT