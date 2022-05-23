220523-N-XK809-1071 FORT MEADE, Md. (May 23, 2022) Master Chief Information Systems Technician Amaury Ponciano, from Union City, N.J., assigned to U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet, is pinned to his current rank during a pinning ceremony at the fountain by the Fort Meade Parade Field. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Sykes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 20:19
|Photo ID:
|7261405
|VIRIN:
|220523-N-XK809-1071
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|FORD GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, United States Space Command Visit [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 William Sykes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
