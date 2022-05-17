U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Strother from the 384th Air Refueling Squadron embraces his wife during a redeployment at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 17, 2022. His unit had been deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve for 8 months before returning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna A. Bond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 18:30 Photo ID: 7261206 VIRIN: 220517-F-MO337-284 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.99 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 384th Redeployment, by A1C Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.