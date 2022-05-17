384th Redeployment

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Strother from the 384th Air Refueling Squadron embraces his wife during a redeployment at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 17, 2022. His unit had been deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve for 8 months before returning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna A. Bond)
|05.17.2022
|06.08.2022 18:30
|7261206
|220517-F-MO337-284
|8256x5504
|1.99 MB
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|3
|0
