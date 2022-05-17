Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    384th Redeployment

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna Bond 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Strother from the 384th Air Refueling Squadron embraces his wife during a redeployment at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 17, 2022. His unit had been deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve for 8 months before returning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna A. Bond)

    Redeployment
    Deployment
    Team Fairchild
    384 ARS

