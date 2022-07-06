74th FS to host car show

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    The 74th Fighter Squadron is scheduled to host a car show from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., June 11, 2022, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. This car show provides the opportunity for personnel around base to get together and show off their vehicles while meeting others with a common interest. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

