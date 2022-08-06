Dredge material placement site for Muskegon Harbor, Michigan. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials anticipate Muskegon Harbor dredging could begin as early as Friday or Saturday depending on weather.
|06.08.2022
|06.08.2022 15:19
|7260774
|220608-A-A1424-1002
|4032x3024
|2.63 MB
|DETROIT, MI, US
|2
|0
This work, Corps of Engineers expedites Muskegon Harbor dredging, could begin Friday, by Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS
Corps of Engineers expedites Muskegon Harbor dredging, could begin Friday
