Chief Warrant Officer 3 Miguel Flores, Mobility Officer, stands with Col. Chad Blacketer during the reading of the promotion order June 1, 2022 at Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, Southport, North Carolina. (U.S. Army Photo by Bill Stratton)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 14:29
|Photo ID:
|7260698
|VIRIN:
|220601-A-JT710-001
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|SOUTHPORT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Miguel A. Flores Promotion Ceremony, by William Stratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT