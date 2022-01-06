Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Miguel A. Flores Promotion Ceremony

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Miguel A. Flores Promotion Ceremony

    SOUTHPORT, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Photo by William Stratton 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Miguel Flores, Mobility Officer, stands with Col. Chad Blacketer during the reading of the promotion order June 1, 2022 at Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, Southport, North Carolina. (U.S. Army Photo by Bill Stratton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 14:29
    Photo ID: 7260698
    VIRIN: 220601-A-JT710-001
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: SOUTHPORT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Miguel A. Flores Promotion Ceremony, by William Stratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SDDC
    AMC
    USArmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT