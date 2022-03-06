Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Preliminary Marksmanship Instruction (PMI) | CST 2022

    Preliminary Marksmanship Instruction (PMI) | CST 2022

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet Paulakae Gordon, 1st Regiment Advanced Camp, shares a friendly moment with members of her regiment after assisting one of them with their M4-A1 carbine for PMI [preliminary marksmanship instruction] at Fort Knox, Ky., on June 3. | Photo by Nathan Abbott, CST Public Affairs Office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 11:03
    Photo ID: 7260380
    VIRIN: 220603-O-MN346-440
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 14 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preliminary Marksmanship Instruction (PMI) | CST 2022, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army ROTC
    PMI
    Preliminary Marksmanship Instruction
    Cadet Summer Training
    CST2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT