Cadet Paulakae Gordon, 1st Regiment Advanced Camp, shares a friendly moment with members of her regiment after assisting one of them with their M4-A1 carbine for PMI [preliminary marksmanship instruction] at Fort Knox, Ky., on June 3. | Photo by Nathan Abbott, CST Public Affairs Office.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 11:03
|Photo ID:
|7260380
|VIRIN:
|220603-O-MN346-440
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|14 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Preliminary Marksmanship Instruction (PMI) | CST 2022, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT