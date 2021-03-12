Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRMC CNS fuels progression in Military Medicine

    LRMC CNS fuels progression in Military Medicine

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    12.03.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Maj. Rebeccah Dindinger (right), clinical nurse specialist, Division of Women’s Health and Newborn Care, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, discusses patient care and processes with medical staff at LRMC’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, May 13. Dindinger was recently recognized for her research and presentation at the annual TriService Nursing Research Program’s Research and Evidenced-Based Practice Dissemination Course.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 05:42
    Photo ID: 7259853
    VIRIN: 220608-A-EK666-0108
    Resolution: 4668x3334
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Hometown: LILBURN, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRMC CNS fuels progression in Military Medicine, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRMC CNS fuels progression in Military Medicine

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    LRMC
    StrongerTogether
    Target_News_Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT