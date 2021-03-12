U.S. Army Maj. Rebeccah Dindinger (right), clinical nurse specialist, Division of Women’s Health and Newborn Care, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, discusses patient care and processes with medical staff at LRMC’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, May 13. Dindinger was recently recognized for her research and presentation at the annual TriService Nursing Research Program’s Research and Evidenced-Based Practice Dissemination Course.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 05:42 Photo ID: 7259853 VIRIN: 220608-A-EK666-0108 Resolution: 4668x3334 Size: 1.58 MB Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE Hometown: LILBURN, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRMC CNS fuels progression in Military Medicine, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.