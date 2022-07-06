Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senate Appropriations Committee, Subcommittee on Defense [Image 8 of 8]

    Senate Appropriations Committee, Subcommittee on Defense

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Subcommittee on Defense (SAC-D), during the National Guard and Reserve posture hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington June 7, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    CNGB
    Washington
    Daniel Hokanson
    Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Defense

