    Exercise Dynamic Mongoose 21

    Exercise Dynamic Mongoose 21

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    07.04.2021

    NATO Allied Maritime Command

    NORWEGIAN SEA (July 4, 2021) -- Kingfisher, the embarked CH-148 Cyclone Maritime Helicopter of Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 flagship Royal Canadian Navy HMCS Halifax (FFH 330), conducts a hoist exercise with Royal Norwegian Navy Submarine HNoMS Utvaer in the Norwegian Sea during Exercise Dynamic Mongoose 21 on July 4, 2021. Also seen in the image is French Navy Frigate FNS Alsace. NATO photo by B. Underwood.

    Date Taken: 07.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022
    Location: NORWEGIAN SEA
    TAGS

    NATO
    Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise
    Exercise Dynamic Mongoose
    Allied Maritime Command

