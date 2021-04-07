NORWEGIAN SEA (July 4, 2021) -- Kingfisher, the embarked CH-148 Cyclone Maritime Helicopter of Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 flagship Royal Canadian Navy HMCS Halifax (FFH 330), conducts a hoist exercise with Royal Norwegian Navy Submarine HNoMS Utvaer in the Norwegian Sea during Exercise Dynamic Mongoose 21 on July 4, 2021. Also seen in the image is French Navy Frigate FNS Alsace. NATO photo by B. Underwood.

