Osan celebrates MSgt selects

51st Fighter Wing Master Sgt. Selects celebrate their promotion at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2022. The Master Sgt. functions primarily as a craftsman, while holding more advanced leadership positions. This rank caries significantly increased responsibilities and requires broad technical and managerial perspective, insight and skills. Out of 27,296 members eligible for promotion, 4,040 were selected in the 22E7 promotion cycle.

