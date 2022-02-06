Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan celebrates MSgt selects

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Allison Payne 

    51st Fighter Wing

    51st Fighter Wing Master Sgt. Selects celebrate their promotion at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2022. The Master Sgt. functions primarily as a craftsman, while holding more advanced leadership positions. This rank caries significantly increased responsibilities and requires broad technical and managerial perspective, insight and skills. Out of 27,296 members eligible for promotion, 4,040 were selected in the 22E7 promotion cycle.

