    AFSBn-Korea implements new OSHA program at safety event [Image 4 of 5]

    AFSBn-Korea implements new OSHA program at safety event

    CAMP CARROLL, SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Galen Putnam 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Simulated smoke billows into Warehouse 15 during the Army Field Support Battalion – Northeast Asia quarterly Safety Stand-Down Day at Camp Carroll, June 2. Area IV Fire & Emergency Services conducted a demonstration on how to safely evacuate a smoke-filled building as part of the event.

