Simulated smoke billows into Warehouse 15 during the Army Field Support Battalion – Northeast Asia quarterly Safety Stand-Down Day at Camp Carroll, June 2. Area IV Fire & Emergency Services conducted a demonstration on how to safely evacuate a smoke-filled building as part of the event.
|06.02.2022
|06.06.2022 19:34
|7257011
|220602-A-SJ091-048
|6000x4000
|9.85 MB
|CAMP CARROLL, KR
|1
|0
AFSBn-Korea implements new OSHA program at safety event
