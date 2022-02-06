Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Base San Diego Sailors Clean Up Main Street

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Haist 

    Naval Base San Diego

    220603-N-MJ716-2013 SAN DIEGO (June 3, 2022) Sailors assigned to Naval Base San Diego pick up trash on Main Street June 3, 2022. Sailors participate in community cleanups in the neighboring communities of Barrio Logan and National City. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Haist/Released)

