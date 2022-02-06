220603-N-MJ716-2013 SAN DIEGO (June 3, 2022) Sailors assigned to Naval Base San Diego pick up trash on Main Street June 3, 2022. Sailors participate in community cleanups in the neighboring communities of Barrio Logan and National City. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Haist/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 16:41
|Photo ID:
|7256827
|VIRIN:
|220603-N-MJ716-2013
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Base San Diego Sailors Clean Up Main Street, by PO1 Austin Haist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT