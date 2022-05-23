Sailor on USS Billings Maintains MQ-8B Fire Scout

220523-N-N3764-3001

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (May 23, 2022) — Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Sonny Schenk prepares to attach the rotor blades to an MQ-8B Fire Scout aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), May 23, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

