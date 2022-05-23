Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor on USS Billings Maintains MQ-8B Fire Scout

    Sailor on USS Billings Maintains MQ-8B Fire Scout

    PUERTO RICO

    05.23.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220523-N-N3764-3001
    PONCE, Puerto Rico - (May 23, 2022) — Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Sonny Schenk prepares to attach the rotor blades to an MQ-8B Fire Scout aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), May 23, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 22:33
    Photo ID: 7254826
    VIRIN: 220523-N-N3764-3001
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 965.26 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor on USS Billings Maintains MQ-8B Fire Scout, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maintenance
    USNAVSO
    Firescout
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    USS Billings

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT